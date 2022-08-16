Canadian Telecoms Ink Divestiture In Bid To Save $20B Merger

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (August 16, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Telecommunications corporations Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications have announced a deal to sell off a wireless carrier in an attempt to address an ongoing challenge to their $20 billion merger from Canada's Competition Bureau. Under a definitive agreement, Shaw's Freedom Mobile Inc. will be sold to Videotron Ltd., a subsidiary of Quebecor. "This Agreement with Quebecor brings us one step closer to completing our merger with Shaw," Tony Staffieri, president and CEO of Rogers, said in a statement. "We strongly believe that this divestiture solution addresses the concerns raised by the Commissioner of Competition and the Minister of Innovation, Science...

