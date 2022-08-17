Trustco Bank Can't Beat Customer's Overdraft Fee Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (August 17, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Upstate New York lender Trustco Bank must face a customer's claim it breached their contract in connection with multiple fees the bank assessed on single reattempted transactions, a federal judge in Albany has determined. In a Tuesday summary order, U.S. District Judge Gary L. Sharpe dismissed several claims brought against the bank by Trustco customer Thomas Jenkins, including ​​Jenkins' claim that the bank breached the covenant of good faith and fair dealing, his claim that the bank had unjustly enriched itself and his claim that the bank had violated New York's General Business Law. But Judge Sharpe let Jenkins' breach of...

