Idaho Co. Fights FTC's Suit Threat Over Data Tracking

By Lauren Berg (August 16, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A marketing and analytics company has sued the Federal Trade Commission in Idaho federal court over the agency's threat to challenge the company's sale of consumer geolocation data, which could be used to track people to sensitive places, like therapists' offices and reproductive health care clinics. Kochava Inc. recently received a proposed complaint from the FTC taking issue with the Idaho-based company's alleged sale of time-stamped geolocation data from consumers' mobile devices, but Kochava denies that its customers can identify individuals or track their specific location from the services it provides, according to the complaint filed Friday. Kochava denies that its...

