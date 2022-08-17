Trump Associate Trades Legal Blows With Ky. Gov. Hopeful

By Hannah Albarazi (August 17, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Former Trump campaign chairman Corey Lewandowski has sued a Kentucky gubernatorial candidate he previously advised, claiming among other things that his former client lied about his good standing as an attorney, while the candidate has filed his own bare-bones lawsuit against Lewandowski. Lewandowksi and his company Lewandowski Strategic Advisors LLC on Monday sued Republican gubernatorial hopeful Eric Deters and his company Bulldog Media in Kentucky federal court, alleging breach of contract, defamation, fraud and other claims. Deters filed his own lawsuit on Monday against Lewandowski and his company in Kentucky state court, alleging breach of contract, but providing little detail....

