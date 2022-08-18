Pa. Justices Say Customers Can't Opt Out Of 'Smart Meters'

By Matthew Santoni (August 18, 2022, 3:20 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state law required electric distribution companies to roll out "smart meters" with no opt-out provisions for customers who didn't want them, the state Supreme Court ruled, and customers who claim to suffer health problems from the meters' radio communications must prove by a preponderance of the evidence that they need an accommodation. The state justices said the plain language of Act 129 of 2008 mandated the gradual replacement of meters around the state with more advanced ones capable of wireless, two-way communication and more precise measurement of customers' power consumption, as part of the state Legislature's intent that the...

