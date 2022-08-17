Del. Suit Alleges Insider Trades Worth $171M By Nektar Execs

By Leslie A. Pappas (August 17, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Officers and directors of Nektar Therapeutics misled the public about the prospects of the company's cancer-fighting immunotherapy treatment and then sold more than $171 million worth of their stock before the truth sent shares plummeting, a new derivative complaint filed in Delaware's Court of Chancery alleges. The complaint unsealed Tuesday targets 16 officers and directors of the pharmaceutical research company, including Nektar CEO and President Howard W. Robin, Chief Operating Officer John Nicholson, chief scientific fellow Stephen K. Doberstein, Chief Financial Officer Gil M. Labrucherie, and board Chairman Robert B. Chess. Stockholder Olga Zavialova alleges the defendants made misleading statements and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS