Dems Request Info On Agencies' Use Of Personal Data

By James Arkin (August 16, 2022, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Two House Democratic committee chairmen are pressing multiple government agencies for information on their purchases and use of personal data from data brokers, according to a letter sent to the agency heads Tuesday. Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., the Judiciary Committee chairman, and Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the Homeland Security Committee chairman, sent letters to Attorney General Merrick Garland, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and five other agency heads requesting information by the end of this month on the use of individuals' personal data. The letter is also addressed to FBI Director Christopher Wray, U.S. Customs and Border Protection...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS