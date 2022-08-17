9th Circ. Partially Revives Challenge To LA Waste Ordinance

By Dorothy Atkins (August 17, 2022, 2:24 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday mostly affirmed the dismissal of a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a Los Angeles city ordinance that requires businesses and apartments to pay for waste collection services by a city franchisee, but revived one claim alleging the city's "show-your-receipt" requirement violates the Fourth Amendment. In a 10-page opinion, a unanimous three-judge panel held that the trial court got it right in finding that the apartment and hotel associations haven't alleged they've been harmed by the city's ordinance, which was passed in April 2014, and have standing to sue the city over alleged constitutional violations. "Plaintiffs' operative...

