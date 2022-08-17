EagleBank To Pay $22.9M To Settle SEC, Fed Reserve Actions

By Hailey Konnath (August 16, 2022, 9:55 PM EDT) -- EagleBank will pay a total of $22.9 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Federal Reserve Board allegations that the bank and its former CEO failed to disclose related party loans and violated insider lending regulations, according to announcements made Tuesday by the agencies. According to the Federal Reserve Board, the Maryland-based bank improperly extended nearly $100 million in credit to entities owned or controlled by then-CEO and Chairman Ronald D. Paul. Paul has been banned from working in the banking industry and fined $90,000, the board said in its own statement. He's agreed to pay a total of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS