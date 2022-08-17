Amazon Firing Sapped NY Union Support, NLRB Tells Judge

By Rachel Scharf (August 17, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A National Labor Relations Board prosecutor told a New York federal judge Wednesday that Amazon's refusal to reinstate a fired employee will kill support for a union at its Staten Island warehouse, a claim the e-commerce giant's attorney said is belied by "all the evidence in this case." U.S. District Judge Diane Gujarati heard oral arguments on NLRB attorneys' petition for a temporary injunction requiring Amazon to rehire Gerald Bryson, who was fired from the so-called JFK8 warehouse amid protests of the company's COVID-19 response in 2020, while the board considers an administrative suit over his termination. Amazon worker Gerald Bryson...

