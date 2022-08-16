Whole Foods Beats 'Slack Fill' Suit Over Long Grain Rice Pilaf

By Gina Kim (August 16, 2022, 9:21 PM EDT) -- Whole Foods Market on Tuesday beat a proposed class action in Illinois federal court accusing it of tricking customers by dramatically under-filling boxes of its rice pilaf product, after a federal judge found that the boxes' labels accurately disclose serving sizes when the product is cooked. In a 10-page order dismissing customer Leroy Jacobs' putative class action against Whole Foods Market Group Inc., U.S. District Judge Elaine E. Bucklo found that the packaging label on the boxes of "Long Grain & Wild Rice - Rice Pilaf" that the grocery chain sells under its private brand, Everyday 365, conspicuously states the accurate...

