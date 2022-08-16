W.Va. Judge Rejects Couple's Plea Over Nuke Secret Sale Plot

By Lauren Berg (August 16, 2022, 10:44 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia federal judge on Tuesday rejected plea deals for a Navy nuclear engineer and his wife accused of trying to sell nuclear secrets to a foreign country, setting the stage for a January trial. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe took back their guilty pleas — from Feb. 14 and Feb. 18, respectively — after U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh rejected the plea deals they had reached with prosecutors, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of West Virginia confirmed to Law360. The judge found the proposed prison terms too lenient, according to reporting by The Washington Post....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS