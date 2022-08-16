SDNY Courthouses To Drop Mask Mandates In Near Future

By Pete Brush (August 16, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Judges and court personnel in the Southern District of New York are telling lawyers that with COVID-19 cases falling along with rates of severe illness, rules requiring masks are likely to be relaxed as early as next week in favor of a masks-optional policy. The Southern District's courthouses — two in Lower Manhattan and a third in White Plains, New York — have largely followed safety recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention related to the virus, according to people familiar with the situation, confirming that masking is likely to become optional in public courthouse areas in the...

