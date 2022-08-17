Borrowers Counsel Get $8.2M Fees In Payday Lender Suit

By Gina Kim (August 17, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge awarded $8.2 million in attorney fees Tuesday to counsel for borrowers who sued owners of a defunct payday lender that faced claims it used Native American-tribe owned firms to charge high interest rates, after signing off on their $44.5 million class action settlement. In a 12-page order granting final approval of the settlement in yearslong litigation spanning multiple jurisdictions stemming from claims that payday lender Think Finance used Native American-owned firms as fronts to charge exorbitantly high interest rates, U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck said she found that the monetary relief secured by class counsel was...

