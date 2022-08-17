Russian Businesswoman Loses $100M Claim Against Kuwait

By Caroline Simson (August 16, 2022, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A prominent Russian businesswoman who was sentenced to more than two decades of hard labor in Kuwait for allegedly embezzling public funds has lost her $100 million arbitral claim accusing the Persian Gulf nation of orchestrating a politically motivated campaign against her. A spokesperson for Crowell & Moring LLP, which represents Marsha Lazareva, confirmed to Law360 on Tuesday that an arbitral tribunal ruled by majority on Aug. 12 that it lacked jurisdiction in the case. The tribunal concluded that Lazareva did not qualify for protection under the applicable investment treaty between Kuwait and Russia since she did not sufficiently control private...

