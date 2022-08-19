Tutor Loses Whistleblowing Claim Over High-Profile Fire

By Alex Baldwin (August 19, 2022, 6:52 PM BST) -- The Glasgow School of Art did not break employment law when it dismissed a former tutor over social media posts and statements to the press and Parliament about fires that destroyed a historic school building, a Scottish tribunal has ruled. Tutor Gordon Gibb should have raised his concerns over the building's safety standards and the school's management internally before making any public statements, the Scottish Employment Tribunal ruled in a judgment published Tuesday. Employment Judge Mark Whitcombe held that the school's dismissal was related to Gibb's misconduct, rather than the fact that he had disclosed the information. "He conducted a series...

