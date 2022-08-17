5th Circ. Urged To Rethink Day Care Death Coverage Denial

By Josh Liberatore (August 17, 2022, 1:49 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit should reconsider its decision that a Nationwide unit has no duty to cover a now-defunct day care over the death of a 3-year-old who was left on a bus after a field trip, the day care said, arguing an appellate panel incorrectly applied a policy's exclusions. Discovering Me Academy LLC and its former manager Tanisha Butler said Tuesday that Fifth Circuit judges erred this month when they found that auto exclusions in a commercial general liability policy with Scottsdale Insurance Co. applied to a "sexual and/or physical abuse liability coverage form" that the day care obtained. In a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS