Peerless Fires Back At CenturyLink's Bogus Billing Claims

By Kelly Lienhard (August 17, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Peerless Network Inc. asked an Illinois federal court to order CenturyLink to pay for services provided by the telephone routing company, despite arguments from the United States' second-largest communications provider that Peerless has been overcharging for services it wasn't allowed to bill for or didn't provide at all. Peerless told the Northern Illinois District Court on Tuesday that CenturyLink has admitted it received the services it asked for, but is still asking for its payment obligations to be lifted due to what Peerless contends are unsupported accusations. "Plaintiffs do not dispute that they received these services, rather they seek to avoid...

