Randy Mastro Leaves Gibson Dunn For King & Spalding

By Andrea Keckley (August 17, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Renowned trial lawyer and former prosecutor Randy Mastro, who spent more than two decades as co-chair of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP's litigation practice, is joining King & Spalding LLP as a partner – a move a source says comes after Mastro was asked to step down from his chair position at the former firm. Mastro will be joining King & Spalding's trial and global disputes practice group and will be based out of its New York office, the firm announced on Wednesday. Mastro had been a member of Gibson Dunn's executive committee but stepped down at the end of 2021...

