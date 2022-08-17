Private Banker Wins Early Battle In Whistleblowing Claim

By Ronan Barnard (August 17, 2022, 8:04 PM BST) -- A former executive at a professional services firm temporarily won her job back on Wednesday at an early hearing in her case claiming she was unfairly fired from her job after whistleblowing to the U.K.'s pensions regulator. Melanie Griffiths, a private wealth head at Equiom, won her bid to get her job back until her claims against the company have concluded, after an employment tribunal judge found she is likely to win in her claim for unfair dismissal and detriment linked to protected disclosures. Griffiths said she was hired as a potential successor for the company's private wealth director, Roddy Balfour,...

