Haynes And Boone Sees Revival Of Texas Suit Over IP Sale

By Adam Lidgett (August 17, 2022, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court panel has found that Haynes and Boone LLP was wrongly granted a ruling in favor of its defense that attorney immunity shielded it from fraud allegations and other claims in a case stemming from a patent asset sale. A three-judge panel for the Fourteenth Court of Appeals on Tuesday held that a lower court incorrectly awarded summary judgment to the firm and former partner Arthur A. Howard on their defense that they were entitled to attorney immunity from NFTD LLC's various claims. The case now goes back to the lower court, according to the Tuesday decision. The Tuesday decision came after...

