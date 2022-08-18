Taylor English Reunites With Ex-Stone Kalfus Litigator In Ga.

By Madison Arnold (August 18, 2022, 9:39 AM EDT) -- Taylor English Duma LLP has hired back a litigator in its Atlanta headquarters who was previously with the firm for more than seven years, the firm announced Wednesday. Catherine Banich has rejoined as a senior counsel after eight months at Stone Kalfus LLP, according to her LinkedIn profile. Banich defends complex and catastrophic personal injury claims. "Our people are our best asset and greatest value, and we are thrilled to have Catherine rejoin Taylor English," firm Chair Marc Taylor said in a statement. "As we continue to look for ways to drive added value for our clients, we know she will...

