Bob's Discount Furniture Seeks To Arbitrate Warranty Fight

By Celeste Bott (August 17, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Bob's Discount Furniture wants to arbitrate putative class action claims that it misled customers by selling them "Goof Proof" warranty coverage for accidental damage, but then refused to repair or replace the furniture, seeking to move the suit out of Illinois federal court. The furniture retailer claims that named plaintiff Robert Potthoff signed an agreement when buying a reclining chair that lays out an agreement to arbitrate, asking for the case to be dismissed for improper venue or stayed. During a remote hearing Wednesday, Judge Gary Feinerman of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois said it was his...

