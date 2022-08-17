NY AG Settles With Landlord Accused Of Blacklisting Tenants

By Nate Beck (August 17, 2022, 4:12 PM EDT) -- New York's attorney general announced a settlement Wednesday with a landlord accused of blacklisting would-be tenants because of their interactions with New York City's housing court, a practice prohibited by a 2019 law. New York Attorney General Letitia James said the settlement with property owner Clipper Equity LLC resolved charges that the landlord screened tenants by marital status and rejected tenants who had prior records in housing court. The attorney general's office accused Clipper of violating city and state human rights laws by asking applicants about their marital status and running afoul of a 2019 law prohibiting landlords from blacklisting tenants...

