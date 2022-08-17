Cybersecurity Biz Founders Sue, Alleging Power Grab By CEO

By Leslie A. Pappas (August 17, 2022, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Two stockholders and purported co-founders of California cybersecurity company Eclipz.io Inc. have sued the firm in Delaware's Court of Chancery, saying they need access to corporate records and alleging the CEO is making a power grab for the company. In a complaint filed under seal late Tuesday, plaintiffs Dennis Pollutro and James Rautner allege Eclipz has refused to make any records available despite their "narrow" request for records to ascertain the company's ownership structure. "Eclipz has thwarted plaintiffs' attempts to understand whether, and if so how, Eclipz has altered its ownership structure, causing ongoing prejudice and harm to plaintiffs," a motion...

