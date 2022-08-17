7th Circ. Upholds Ind. Hotel Owner's Virus Coverage Loss

By Ganesh Setty (August 17, 2022, 8:15 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday upheld an Indiana district court's dismissal of a hotel operator's COVID-19 pandemic business interruption suit against Fireman's Fund Insurance Co., agreeing that the operator did not show the "direct physical loss or damage" required to trigger coverage. A unanimous three-judge panel said though Circle Block Partners LLC and Circle Block Hotel LLC could not use hotel property as preferred during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, loss of use without some physical alteration cannot amount to direct physical loss or damage. Circle Block's allegations that viral particles physically altered its property by attaching to surfaces...

