Porter Hedges Shifts Leadership To Co-Management Model

By Lynn LaRowe (August 17, 2022, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Porter Hedges LLP said Wednesday that it has tapped a firm veteran to share management duties with its longtime leader. James Cowen, who has been with Houston-based Porter Hedges for his entire 24-year legal career, will now co-manage the firm alongside Rob Reedy, the firm said in a statement. Reedy has been with Porter Hedges for more than 35 years and has led the firm as managing partner since 2009, according to his LinkedIn profile. "James knows our firm, culture, and our clients extremely well and is the ideal person to assume this new leadership role," Reedy said in the firm's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS