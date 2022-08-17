Real Estate SPAC Claims Acquisition Target Breached Merger

By Tom Zanki (August 17, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Crown PropTech Acquisitions, a real estate-focused special-purpose acquisition company, told regulators this week that it will "vigorously" pursue remedies from building security business Brivo Inc., which Crown alleges unlawfully terminated their merger agreement. Crown and Brivo in November agreed to a merger that would take Brivo public at an estimated value of $808 million. The deal was scheduled to be completed in the first half of 2022, but has hit several roadblocks since the announcement. In a securities filing Tuesday, Crown said it was notified by Brivo on Aug. 10 that it had elected to terminate the agreement. Crown said it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS