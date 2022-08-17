Fed Says Crypto Bank Can't Sue Its Way To Account Decision

By Jon Hill (August 17, 2022, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Federal Reserve System officials are urging a Wyoming federal judge to reject a lawsuit from a cryptocurrency bank that they say seeks to rush them into granting it access to key central bank services before they can finish thinking through all the bigger-picture ramifications of its request. In briefs filed late Tuesday, the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors and its Kansas City regional reserve bank argued that U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl should dismiss a complaint filed by Custodia Bank Inc. that accuses them of "unreasonably" withholding action on its application for a so-called Fed master account. Custodia, an uninsured...

