Calif. Cannabis Co. Drops Suit Over Uncle Bud's Trademark

By Collin Krabbe (August 18, 2022, 9:32 PM EDT) -- A California cannabis company has agreed to drop a lawsuit over whether a corporation in New York adopted its brand name, committing trademark infringement. A stipulation of dismissal filed Wednesday by plaintiff CBH International LLC and defendant Uncle Bud's Grow Shop Corp. in the Northern District of New York says each party will pay for their costs. It's unclear whether a settlement agreement was executed, and attorneys for both companies were unable to be reached for comment. The lawsuit was filed in June, saying that the defendant adopted without permission the Uncle Bud's mark or a confusingly similar version "long after"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS