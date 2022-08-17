Crash Victims' Kin Say Lease Venture Ties Lyft, Hertz To Driver

By Matthew Santoni (August 17, 2022, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The families of two men killed in a 2019 crash argued to a Pennsylvania state court Wednesday that Lyft had been negligent in enlisting the allegedly at-fault driver through a program with Hertz where he leased a vehicle and shared fares with the rental company, claiming the arrangement made it a "joint venture" where the companies should share liability for the crash. Attorneys for Rosemary Mejia, administering the estate of crash victim Jason Hubert Jackson, and Joshua Potter, administering the estate of Landen Jones, told Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Philip Ignelzi that the "Lyft Express Drive" program — where...

