Calif. Judge Sanctions Pot Co. Accused In Illegal Gummy Biz

By Gina Kim (August 17, 2022, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A California state court judge has levied a total of $375 worth of sanctions against counsel for a Los Angeles-area manufacturer accused of making $64 million worth of pot gummies without proper licensing for rebuffing court-ordered discovery requests, according to a notice filed Monday by the California Attorney General's Office. Last week, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Stephen P. Pfahler adopted his tentative ruling granting a request made April 7 by the California Department of Cannabis Control to sanction jointly and severally defendant Ruben Kachian and his attorney of record, Margarita Salazar, for $250. The state accused Kachian and Salazar of violating the...

