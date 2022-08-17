Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Franchisee Can't Escape Pizza Chain's Trade Secret Suit

By Joyce Hanson (August 17, 2022, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A large franchise owner has failed to convince a Texas federal judge to throw out pizza chain CiCi Enterprises LP's suit claiming it breached their contract by signing a development deal with Papa John's and failed to maintain the confidentiality of Cicis-brand restaurants' trade secrets.

U.S. District Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn, chief judge of the Northern District of Texas, noted Tuesday in her one-page order that she heard arguments that day from franchise owner Mucho Pizza LLC and related defendants on their motion to dismiss CiCi's first amended complaint.

Ultimately, Judge Lynn said, she only decided to grant Mucho Pizza's dismissal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!