McDermott Adds Epic Systems Digital Health Pro In LA

By James Mills (August 18, 2022, 10:40 AM EDT) -- McDermott Will & Emery LLP has expanded its health care practice by adding a health tech expert who was director of health policy and regulatory affairs at software company Epic Systems as a partner in its Los Angeles office. Alya Sulaiman, who spent the past 5½ years at Epic Systems, joins the McDermott health care practice group, the firm announced Wednesday. She works with clients to navigate complex health care regulatory, privacy and transactional matters, with a focus on digital health, interoperability and data use strategy. "I joined McDermott because of its stellar team and exceptional reputation as a facilitator of...

