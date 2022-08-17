NJ Nursing Home Ducks COVID Death Suit Over Immunity Law

By Bill Wichert (August 17, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge on Wednesday tossed a lawsuit against a nursing home over a resident's COVID-19 death, finding that certain allegations in her estate's complaint are not specific enough to avoid a state law shielding medical facilities from civil liability over pandemic-related treatment. A day after expressing skepticism over its reliance on that immunity law, Superior Court Judge David H. Ironson granted Pine Acres Convalescent Center's bid to dismiss the suit alleging it failed to protect Annie Doris Whitehurst from the virus. The judge dismissed the action without prejudice and said the estate may file an amended complaint within...

