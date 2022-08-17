Concrete Plant's Air Permit OK'd Despite Proximity To School

By Lauren Castle (August 17, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Texas environmental regulators did not violate health and safety standards when granting an air quality permit to a construction company for a concrete plant near a central Texas school, a state appellate court ruled Tuesday. A split Eighth Court of Appeals in El Paso affirmed a trial court's ruling that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, or TCEQ, did not violate the state's Clean Air Act, with the majority saying it's enough that the agency considered possible adverse effects on children stemming from the plant, which will be within 3,000 feet of a school in Boerne, Texas, north of San Antonio....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS