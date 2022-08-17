Gov't Owes Contractor Fees Over FCA Suit Spurred By Army

By Daniel Wilson (August 17, 2022, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims ruled Wednesday that the Federal Acquisition Regulation allows a contractor to recover the bulk of legal fees it spent defending a False Claims Act case prompted by the U.S. Army's failure to provide required information. The Tolliver Group Inc. can recover 80% of its legal fees, or just under $196,000, related to the whistleblower suit under Part 31 of the FAR, even if the relevant task order was fixed-price, Judge Charles F. Lettow ruled, granting summary judgment to the company. Part 31 covers cost principles and procedures for federal contracts, including the circumstances under which...

