Carlsberg Says It Prevailed In Arbitration With India Partner

By Caroline Simson (August 17, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Danish brewer Carlsberg said Wednesday it has prevailed in arbitration initiated by its partner in India over the company's allegedly problematic business practices in the region. In a May 4 liability award, a tribunal in Singapore did not grant Carlsberg partner CSAPL Holdings Pte. Ltd. the relief it had been seeking based on various allegations relating to governance and breach of an underlying shareholders' agreement between the parties, the company said in an earnings statement released on Wednesday. Instead, the tribunal found that CSAPL Holdings was in "incurable material breach" of their pact. The tribunal awarded Carlsberg the right to call...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS