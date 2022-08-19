BIA Nixes Removal Relief For Ukrainian Caught In Burglary

By Alyssa Aquino (August 19, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals has upended an immigration judge's decision to cancel deportation proceedings against a Ukrainian man, saying the immigrant was ineligible for that rare form of removal relief after he was convicted of attempting to rob a home. A three-member panel said on Wednesday that burglary is an "inherently dangerous crime" carrying steep immigration consequences under the Immigration and Nationality Act, including rendering noncitizens ineligible for most forms of deportation relief, because it may result in a "violent confrontation" between the burglar and the occupants of the residence. The New York state law the Ukrainian national was convicted...

