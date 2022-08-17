11th Circ. Upholds Denial Of $180M Easement Deduction

By Anna Scott Farrell (August 17, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday affirmed the dismissal of a Mississippi land company's lawsuit challenging the Internal Revenue Service's denial of the company's $180 million easement deduction. The three-judge panel upheld a Georgia district court's 2021 opinion that the Anti-Injunction Act, which prohibits lawsuits that would impede the collection of a tax, prevented the court from hearing the case from Hancock County Land Acquisitions LLC. The panel noted that the IRS had already issued its judgment denying the easement exemption by the time Hancock filed its lawsuit in 2020. The company claimed the IRS violated Internal Revenue Code Section 7803(e)(4) by failing...

