Merchant Class Attys Score $28M In Fees In Payment Biz Deal

By Katryna Perera (August 17, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A Nebraska federal judge on Wednesday gave the final OK to an up to $84 million settlement to resolve merchant allegations of overbilling by a payment processing company, also approving a request for $28 million in attorney fees for the class counsel. U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon issued an order saying the court did not receive any objections to the settlement with Central Payment Co. LLC, noting that attorneys from Wagstaff & Cartmell LLP and Webb Klase & Lemond LLC "zealously" represented class members in the litigation. The attorney fees represent one-third of the cash settlement, and Judge Bataillon said it is justified...

