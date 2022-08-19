Romanian's Removal Upheld Over Failure To Update Address

By Rae Ann Varona (August 18, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has refused to cancel a Romanian immigrant's deportation order issued after he failed to show up at his removal hearing, saying he failed to keep his address current for contact purposes despite being told to do so. U.S. Circuit Judge Elizabeth L. Branch, on behalf of the three-judge panel, said in the opinion filed Tuesday that Andrei Dragomirescu was required to keep his address up to date to ensure the U.S. Department of Homeland Security would be able to get in contact with him while his removal process was ongoing. But Dragomirescu, who became subject to removal after the...

