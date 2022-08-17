Founder Of Bankrupt GigaTrust Cops To $25M Lender Scam

By Pete Brush (August 17, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A former CEO told a Manhattan federal judge Wednesday that he lied to investors and banks, forging documents to secure a $25 million loan and other financing for GigaTrust, the now-bankrupt email security software company he founded. Defendant Robert Bernardi, 69, of McLean, Virginia, faces a theoretical maximum sentence of 65 years in prison at his scheduled Dec. 15 sentencing before U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe. Bernardi, who admitted to three counts of fraud conspiracy, will not appeal any sentence of 10 years or less, according to his plea agreement. "When I did these things, I knew what I was...

