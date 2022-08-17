Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

State Farm Facing Several Suits Over Hurricane Laura Claims

By Josh Liberatore (August 17, 2022, 9:20 PM EDT) -- State Farm was hit with three lawsuits in Louisiana federal court Wednesday from businesses alleging the insurer hasn't timely paid their claims for property damage related to the 2020 hurricane season, including one from a repair company that says it spent over $430,000 to fix a church.

Texas-based Cat 5 Restoration LLC was among those that sued State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. seeking indemnification and statutory damages related to the claims that the insurer failed to timely settle claims for property damage caused by Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

The restoration firm said it spent around $435,000 performing general demolition and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!