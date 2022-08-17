State Farm Facing Several Suits Over Hurricane Laura Claims

By Josh Liberatore (August 17, 2022, 9:20 PM EDT) -- State Farm was hit with three lawsuits in Louisiana federal court Wednesday from businesses alleging the insurer hasn't timely paid their claims for property damage related to the 2020 hurricane season, including one from a repair company that says it spent over $430,000 to fix a church. Texas-based Cat 5 Restoration LLC was among those that sued State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. seeking indemnification and statutory damages related to the claims that the insurer failed to timely settle claims for property damage caused by Hurricanes Laura and Delta. The restoration firm said it spent around $435,000 performing general demolition and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS