Rancher Group Wants 2nd Sheepherders' Antitrust Suit Nixed

By Bryan Koenig (August 17, 2022, 9:15 PM EDT) -- The Western Range Association urged a Nevada federal judge Tuesday to toss a proposed class action it calls "essentially identical" to one it already beat at the Tenth Circuit that accuses the trade group of fixing shepherds' wages at the level of indentured servitude. An attorney for Peruvian sheepherder Cirilo Ucharima Alvarado already acknowledged when the instant suit was first filed that it was closely related to one from the same counsel knocked down by a Colorado federal judge in a decision the Tenth Circuit mostly backed in 2019. While attorney David Seligman, the executive director of the nonprofit law firm...

