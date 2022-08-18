Insurer Says No Coverage For Contractor In $2.7M Settlement

By Ganesh Setty (August 18, 2022, 3:17 PM EDT) -- American Builders Insurance Co. told a South Carolina federal court that it should have no duty to cover a general contractor's share of a $2.7 million settlement over claims of construction defects at an apartment project, arguing that the policies it issued to a subcontractor do not afford additional insured coverage. The general contractor, Choate Construction Co., also is not entitled to a settlement contribution from American Builders' insured, All-In Builders LLC, the insurer said in its declaratory action filed Wednesday. It added that it should have no indemnification obligation to All-In, arguing that either All-In or Choate should carry the...

