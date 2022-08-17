Dallas Ex-Atty Gets 5 Years For Money Laundering

By Lynn LaRowe (August 17, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A Dallas ex-lawyer was sentenced to five years in federal prison for laundering money he thought came from drug trafficking, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas announced Wednesday. Rayshun Jackson, 52, was operating the Jackson Law Firm in Dallas when he agreed in September 2020 to use his practice and firm accounts to launder hundreds of thousands of dollars for an undercover DEA agent he believed was a drug trafficker, according to a factual resume on file in the case. Jackson pled guilty to conspiracy to launder money in September 2021 and appeared before Chief District Judge...

