Cypress Exec's Relative Inks SEC Insider Trade Deal

By Lauren Berg (August 17, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A Florida man who took advantage of his relative's position at Cypress Semiconductor Corp. to buy call options on the basis of nonpublic information over the company's impending sale has agreed to pay $738,000 to settle the insider trading claim, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday. Nicholas Daniel, 57, of South Miami, placed trades in advance of the announcement that Cypress would be acquired by Germany's Infineon Technologies AG after learning about the €9 billion ($10.1 billion) deal from a close family member who was a senior employee at Cypress, according to the complaint filed in California federal court....

