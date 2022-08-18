Neurologist, Hospital Must Face Suit Over Woman's Stroke

By Mike Curley (August 18, 2022, 1:08 PM EDT) -- A New York appeals court has reinstated a woman's suit against a neurologist and a Queens hospital alleging she suffered a stroke because they didn't administer medication to her when she was a patient, saying the trial court was wrong to dismiss her claims. In an opinion filed Wednesday, the four-judge panel reversed summary judgments that ended Donna Walker's suit against Thambirajah Nandakumar and Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, saying Walker had appropriately brought up certain arguments during the summary judgment proceedings against Nandakumar, and the hospital never met its burden to support its own bid for judgment. According to the opinion,...

