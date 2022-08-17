Bike Agreement Frees REI From Faulty Handlebars Suit

By Mike Curley (August 17, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Wednesday threw out claims against Recreational Equipment Inc. alleging the company improperly installed bicycle handlebars and caused a woman's injury, saying a maintenance agreement she signed frees REI from any liability. In the memorandum opinion, U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman IV also threw out Patricia Lilja's claims against Washington-based J&B Importers Inc., which supplied the handlebars to REI for installation, saying there's no credible evidence that a manufacturing defect caused her injury. According to the suit, Lilja went to REI to buy an adjustable stem for her bicycle to let her adjust the handlebar height...

